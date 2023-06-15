Report: Here's Why There's Drama Surrounding CM Punk's Upcoming ESPN Interview

CM Punk recently conducted an interview with ESPN ahead of his in-ring return at the AEW Collision premiere this Saturday in Chicago. As of now, the interview has yet to be released but news of what Punk said during the interview has already managed to cause a stir both online and in AEW's locker room. The rumors started when Wade Keller claimed on PWTorch, "I am under the impression between now and Saturday, there's going to be something that comes out that media-wise that is not gonna help matters, probably. I don't mean to be cryptic but I haven't heard the details or seen enough to say much."

Sean Ross Sapp then dropped a report on Fightful Select with some more information. Apparently, Punk "may come across badly in the interview," with one of the reasons being his lack of interest in a match with Kenta at Forbidden Door. Despite the Japanese star often poking fun at Punk over taking his GTS finisher years ago, Punk has always maintained a lack of interest in wrestling the New Japan star.

Punk also apparently touched on The Elite during the interview and those comments were spread around while the roster was taping this week's AEW Dynamite in Washington D.C. According to Sapp, Punk, "spoke in a way that would blur the lines, and create buzz for upcoming shows. Specifically, we'd heard that he'd answered questions in a way that would make the audience wonder if it was him angling for a story, or if he was shooting." He's apparently expecting his comments to be polarizing and has already poked fun at the online buzz on his Instagram story.

Word travels fast ... pic.twitter.com/brKU99dkU1 — Bill Pritchard (WrestleZone.com) (@bpritchard152) June 15, 2023

"The only thing that's certain about CM Punk right now is that nothing is certain," Punk said in a pre-taped segment that aired during Dynamite. "I'm coming back for the same reasons I came to AEW in the first place, I've got scores to settle. There's still things left to do. Saturday, the 17th of June, Collision, the United Center. I won't know what I'm going to do or say until I have that microphone in my hand. I have a lot of things to get off my chest."

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Card (As of Now)

AEW World Champion: MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

MJF vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi IWGP United States Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay

Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Sanada vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry

Sanada vs. "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

AEW Collision Full Card (June 17, 2023)