CM Punk Teases Daniel Bryan's Arrival in AEW

CM Punk made his AEW Dynamite debut on this week's episode on Milwaukee, cutting another promo about his return to pro wrestling alongside Tony Schiavone. At one point the crowd started giving the Yes! chant as Punk posed a question, prompting the former WWE Champion to smile. He responded, "That's somebody else's schtick and you might just need to be a little bit more patient," heavily implying that Daniel Bryan was on his way to the company.

Bryan was in the main event of WrestleMania 37 earlier this year but his contract with WWE expired at the end of April. Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported back in late July that Bryan had already put pen to paper in signing with AEW, and it was later reported that the plan was for him to debut when AEW makes its New York City debut next month.

