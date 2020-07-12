Cody Rhodes Blasts Sonny Kiss Ahead of Their TNT Championship Match at AEW Fight for the Fallen

This week's AEW Dynamite will have a special Fight for the Fallen theme as the company looks to raise money for patients suffering from COVID-19. The card is stacked with noteworthy matches, most notably Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for the AEW World Championship, and will also include Cody Rhodes' latest defense of the AEW TNT Championship. So far Rhodes has put the title on the line against Jungle Boy, Marq Quen, Ricky Starks and Jake Hager. His latest defense will be against Sonny Kiss who, while a fan favorite, hasn't had many opportunities to shine in marquee matches on episodes of Dynamite.

That could very well change this week, but Rhodes isn't even teasing the idea that Kiss has a chance.

Strongest legs in the company, great balance, and explosive/flush offense(ie 450) when he executes. Really talented and untested. Still...doesn’t stand a chance. #DoTheWork https://t.co/2oKLqGeWX1 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 12, 2020

Is Rhodes just being harsh? Or is this a tip towards the heel turn that some fans think is on the way? Only time will tell.

"The American Nightmare" has been vocal in recent weeks both in interviews and (more subtly) on television after WWE opted to revive The Great American Bash brand for NXT and have it run head-to-head against AEW's Fyter Fest events. Rhodes said he didn't mind what WWE was doing, but did take a shot at how they've used another of his father's creations in Starrcade.

"I'm not going to get angry because it still brings up his name in a positive way,"It's a unique marketing thing and I'm not really upset about it," Rhodes told Busted Open Radio. "I know my sister thought it was strange that it was announced willy-nilly and last minute. In the strangest of ways, I would hope that they do something special with it."

"I think our show is better. I think our show it will be better in execution, but I hope they do something special with it because I hated what Michael Hayes did with Starrcade," he added "He took a creation of my Dad's and made it a live event because they weren't selling any tickets in North Carolina and he wanted to save his job."

Here's the full lineup for Fight for the Fallen as of now:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Sonny Kiss

The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) vs. Jurassic Express

FTR vs. Lucha Brothers

