AEW Unleashes Puppy Battle Royale

All Elite Wrestling has been doing an amazing job of becoming a competitor to what was once considered to be the "only game in town" with the WWE, and recently, the AEW wasn't afraid to be a bit light hearted with a "wrestling match" that saw a number of young dogs battling one another in the AEW Puppy Battle Royale. With Animal Planet having the annual tradition of the "Puppy Bowl" taking place before the National Football League's Super Bowl, it's no surprise to see that the AEW is looking to get in on the action!

Recently, AEW finished its big time Pay Per View Event in Fyter Fest, which saw the likes of John Moxley, Brian Cage, Matt Hardy, Chris Jericho, and a handful of other professional wrestlers taking part in the event. The Puppy Battle Royale was in cooperation with Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, looking to provide more funds to the charitable endeavor as well as some potential adoptions through the non-profit. Which each of the puppies representing differet wrestlers of All Elite Wrestling, the Puppy Battle Royale was definitely a big success following Fyter Fest, which was within spitting distance of the ratings that NXT's Great American Bash!

AEW originally hyped the event via their Official Twitter Account, prior to Fyter Fest, then subsequently released the entire event online with a Youtube video that chronicles that Puppy Battle Royale, showing the winners and losers of the adorable clash of the titans:

After FyterFest this week, for the first time in #AEW history.

It's the All Elite Wrestling Puppy Battle Royale!

AEW hit the scene with two weekly shows in a bid to compete with the juggernaut of World Wrestling Entertainment, and it has certainly managed to be a success by creating a roster of some amazing wrestling talent and story lines that can differ from the WWE overall. We don't foresee the WWE attempting their own "Puppy Battle Royale" in the near future for example, and it's great to see the All Elite Wrestling company trying new and fun endeavors!

