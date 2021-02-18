Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes Announce Their Baby's Gender on AEW Dynamite

✖

Instead of having a gender reveal party, Cody & Brandi Rhodes opted to reveal the gender of their first child on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. Just before the tag bout between FTR and Matt & Mike Sydal, the soon-to-be parents made their way out onto the entrance ramp. Suddenly pink pyro exploded in the arena, and the message "It's a girl!" was written across the screen. The two celebrated as the crowd inside Daily's Place cheered.

The two first announced they were expecting back on Dec. 16. The two initially planned to have a mixed tag match against Jade Cargill and Shaquille O'Neal next month, but after learning the news Red Velvet was swapped in for Brandi. That match will now take place on March 3.

While speaking with The Buzz on Newsday recently, Cody revealed whether or not their daughter will have the chance to join the family business.

"I'm so proud of being a pro wrestler," Rhodes said in a recent interview on The Buzz on Newsday (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "I'll definitely be bringing he or she, whenever I'm told or whenever Brandi lets me know, I'll bring them around it. The sky's the limit for a baby Rhodes, that's for sure."