AEW's Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes Share First Photos of Their Daughter Liberty

AEW's Cody Rhodes & Brandi Rhodes officially welcomed their first child, Liberty, back on June 18. Since then the pair have been careful about posting photos of her, but that changed on Wednesday when PEOPLE Magazine released a full photoshoot featuring the proud parents and their daughter. You can see the full photo gallery here.

"Just like a Rhodes ... she's early never late! Liberty Iris came right on time. We are so in love with this tiny angel we can hardly describe it. Grateful is an understatement," the pair told the outlet in a statement, confirming Liberty weighed in at six pounds, 12 ounces.

"Cody and I are so excited and overwhelmed by this news," Brandi told PEOPLE back in December when the pregnancy was announced on AEW Dynamite. "We've had seven exciting years of marriage, worked together to grow our careers and our core at AEW from the ground up, and now here we are embarking on another incredible chapter."

Rhodes spoke with ComicBook prior to AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view back in May, where he discussed AEW Dynamite and Rampage moving to TBS starting next January.

"Tony [Khan] was able to facilitate the best possible deal for All Elite Wrestling, and that means more money for the content, and then more importantly, the term that Brett [Weitz] at WarnerMedia used is the best term, it truly is an expansion," Rhodes said. "We're just expanding our brand on to TBS, that being Rampage, coming over to TBS, Dynamite itself, four specials, a la Clash of the Champions, our Saturday Night's Main Event. Those were kind of comparable. Having those on TNT, we're really all over, and just watching the upfronts for WarnerMedia to see our penetration and presentation, made me really proud that we've been such a nice success story.

"So for me, I was excited. I'm always kind of the eternal ... I'm very reserved in what I think, and so we put it out there on the medium, but it would be remiss if I didn't think of the fact that TBS has been a part of my life since I was a little kid. Tony Schiavone texted me that morning, and of course he said, 'We're going back to the mothership.' And the mothership is what my father used to call TBS, for good reason, because they took that first chance on WCW and Jim Crockett Promotions," he continued. "And now they'll have all of the wrestling and some familiar names, and a very unique bell-to-bell product. So I'm ecstatic. Plus I'm a psycho American Dad fan. Just to share the space with them and perhaps to do a little cross-promotion would be a really fun thing to do."