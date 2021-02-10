Will AEW's Cody Rhodes Push His Child to Become a Pro Wrestler?

✖

Cody Rhodes' family tree is loaded with professional wrestlers — from his famous father Dusty Rhodes to his brother Dustin Rhodes to his extended family like Fred Ottman (fka Tugboat) and Jerry Saggs. The All Elite Wrestling executive vice president is now expecting his first child with his wife, Brandi Rhodes, and he's already getting questions in interviews about whether or not the future Rhodes family member will enter the family business.

"I'm so proud of being a pro wrestler," Rhodes said in a recent interview on The Buzz on Newsday (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "I'll definitely be bringing he or she, whenever I'm told or whenever Brandi lets me know, I'll bring them around it. The sky's the limit for a baby Rhodes, that's for sure."

Rhodes said he's already debating on whether or not he'll "smarten up" his child about the backstage workings of the wrestling business from the get-go.

"My dad was really good, he just brought me around it. If I liked it, I liked it, and if I didn't, he wouldn't bring me around it [the wrestling business]. I think we'll apply the same thing," he added.

On AEW television, Rhodes has recently found himself in a feud with newcomer Jade Cargill and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. Initially, he was going to have a mixed tag match against the two alongside Brandi, but her pregnancy scrapped those plans. He'll now face the two alongside Red Velvet on the March 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, four days before AEW's Revolution pay-per-view.

Here's what's on the docket for this week's AEW Dynamite: