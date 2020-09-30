Cody Rhodes Admits He Regrets Hitting That Moonsault on Wardlow From the Top of a Steel Cage

✖

From his first match with Sammy Guevara to his TNT Championship open challenge, Cody Rhodes has been a consistent highlight of AEW Dynamite since the show first premiered on Oct. 2, 2019. The promotion was highlighted in a new feature from Variety this week to commemorate the show's one-year anniversary, in which Rhodes gave an interview reflecting on what the company had managed to accomplish. He did, however, bring up one regret. On the Feb. 19 episode of AEW Dynamite Rhodes took on Wardlow in the company's first Steel Cage Match in order to earn a match with MJF at Revolution.

Rhodes won the match, but only after nailing a moonsault from the top of the cage. He later admitted he fractured his big toe upon landing, and said in this week's interview that he wishes he hadn't done the move.

"I should have never done it," Rhodes said. "Literally I have nightmares about it because the cage was too tall. And I've not been the same since I hit the ground. I remember telling Brandi [Rhodes] 'I think I might have had a mini heart attack."

Elsewhere in the feature, AEW president Tony Khan praised how the company handled running shows at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After the first two weeks of the pandemic, as our roster started to thin out, what happened was we were forced to do shows with less than 30% of our wrestling roster available to us," Khan said. "And I'm actually proud of those shows as I am of anything because they kept us going."

"I wanted to film shows to keep the storylines moving so that we could build a testing plan," he continued. "I always believed that, as we've shown, a safe testing plan could be implemented. I didn't know how long it was going to take to design and get all the tests we would need and get it all set up. But it came together in in about a month."

