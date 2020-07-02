Cody Rhodes Makes a Subtle Reference to the Great American Bash During AEW Fyter Fest

Cody Rhodes talked multiple times this week about how NXT had revived The Great American Bash (a creation by his famous father Dusty Rhodes) as a brand to compete with AEW's Fyter Fest two-week event. Rhodes stated both in interviews and on Twitter that he wasn't mad with the tactic, but he did take a subtle shot when he arrived in the building for his match against Jake Hager. As several people, including Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, pointed out, Rhodes' shirt that night was the exact same as the classic logo fro the Great American Bash.

Take a closer look and see for yourself.

That sure is an interesting t-shirt Cody Rhodes is wearing... pic.twitter.com/QuxpHboTBF — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 2, 2020

Rhodes successfully retained his title by rolling up Hager while trapped in a head-and-arm choke.

This story is developing...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.