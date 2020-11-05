Cody Rhodes Thinks The Young Bucks Are Making a Big Mistake With Their AEW Full Gear Stipulation

✖

The Young Bucks announced a special stipulation for their upcoming match at the Full Gear pay-per-view — if they are unable to beat FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, they will never challenge for the titles again. They went into detail about why they made the stipulation, writing on Twitter, "There's so much more to this than just a 'dream match.' t's the impossible match that nobody saw ever happening, & it's been brewing for years. It's the clash of two polar opposite styles. They think they're the best at what they do, & we think we're the best. They're a throwback retro team, while we have fought for years to usher in new ideas. But more importantly for us, this is a story about overcoming failure. We failed in the tag team tournament. We failed in our tag title match against SCU. We failed in our tag team title match against Hangman & Kenny. We failed in the tag team gauntlet. It's time to put ourselves in a no-fail situation. Our backs are now against the wall & we've got to bet on ourselves. If we don't win, we'll never challenge for the tag titles ever again. No more failing."

Fans instantly compared the news to Cody Rhodes' stipulation from last year's Full Gear, when he announced he would never challenge for the AEW World Championship if he lost to Chris Jericho. He did, but only after a betrayal from his former protege MJF. Rhodes was asked about the stipulation during a media conference call on Thursday and said he felt their decision was a mistake.

He emphasized that he was sticking to his word regarding that stipulation, and it was made for personal reasons after seeing critics attack his father (Dusty Rhodes) for booking himself to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship three times (even more if you count The Midnight Rider masked persona).

"That was specific circumstances for me because I had grown up and I had seen how the "wrestling smarties" came after my dad. And it wasn't until the last few years of his life and certainly in death people realized Dusty was the most over guy on the show. That's why he's wrestling Ric Flair, they sold tickets. That personal experience, that genuine angst, that apology for something that never truly happened, as a son carrying that forward is difficult. It's really hard to wrap your head around, but that's where the stipulation came from. I wanted to do my best to avoid that in my life."

"So with that in mind, I don't fully understand the Bucks wanting to do that, in terms of I wouldn't have recommended it. Matt and Nick Jackson are one of the best tag teams in the world, if not the best... I think doing this is a bad idea."

