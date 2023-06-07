Report: The Latest on AEW Collision's First Main Event, Adding New Members to a Popular Faction

AEW reportedly has plans to add new members to one of its factions in the immediate future. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the company is looking to have Jay White and Juice Robinson add more members to Bullet Club Gold "imminently." The outlet also previously reported that one of the pitched main events for the AEW Collision premiere would be a six-man tag match pitting a returning CM Punk and FTR against White, Robinson and Samoa Joe. While it's not confirmed that Joe will be joining the BCG, it now seems like a legitimate possibility.

As a former leader of Bullet Club and multiple-time IWGP world champion, White officially arrived as a member of the AEW roster in April and has been aligned with Juice Robinson (another Bullet Club member) in a feud against Ricky Starks. It's unclear if the BCG is still considered a part of the Bullet Club group as White is unable to return to New Japan per stipulations of two "loser leaves town" matches and new leader David Finlay has been throwing out new rules regarding who is and isn't considered a member of the illustrious faction. Tonight's AEW Dynamite will feature White vs. Starks (with Robinson & FTR all banned from ringside) as well as Tony Khan announcing the main event of the Collision premiere.

As for Punk's return, Khan finally went on the record about Punk's return in a new interview with Sports Illustrated — "We haven't seen CM Punk in a long time, since All Out last September. He looked great in his last match," Khan said. "To the fans, he's very important. He's very important to the company, too. He's been a big draw for us and historically throughout his career, and the launch of the new show happens to line up with the schedule on his rehab of his triceps injury."

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Card (As of Now)

IWGP United States Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay

Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

AEW Dynamite June 7, 2023 Card