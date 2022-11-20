AEW Crowns New TNT Champion at Full Gear

It was time for the much anticipated TNT Championship three way match between TNT Champion Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe, and it absolutely delivered. This was a power match and all three demonstrated just how powerful they are all throughout the match. Few people can throw around these three competitors other than these three, and at several points, they were all on their heels. Because of the three way stipulation, Wardlow didn't have to be pinned to lose his Title, and that's exactly what happened, as Joe took down Wardlow long enough to get the pin on Hobbs after Hobbs had just been powerbombed three different times, and that allowed Joe to become the new TNT Champion at Full Gear.

Wardlow would look to make a statement on Hobbs after hitting a powerbomb, and he would deliver a quick second one to Hobbs before taking a second to listen to the crowd. He got charged up and went to pick up Hobbs for a third one, and he did just that, but then Joe snuck back into the ring and took down Wardlow.

That paved the way for Joe to take advantage of a hobbled Powerhouse Hobbs, who had just taken three Powerbombs from Wardlow. Joe would lock in the Coquina Clutch on Hobbs, and Hobbs would fall to Joe, giving Joe the win and making him the new TNT Champion, and all without Wardlow ever being pinned.

Joe is now an ROH and AEW Champion, and Wardlow is assuredly going to want a shot at getting his Title back, especially since he only lost it because of a third person in the match. We'll have to wait and see how that plays out on Dynamite and Rampage, and now Joe holds two Titles to defend, which he never shies away from, so we should be seeing even more of him on AEW TV moving forward.

You can find the updated results for AEW Full Gear below.

Pre-Show: Eliminator Tournament – Ricky Starks def. Brian Cage

Pre-Show: Eddie Kingston def. Jun Akiyama

Pre-Show: Orange Cassidy (C), Best Friends, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen def. The Factory

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (C) vs MJF

Interim AEW Women's Championship Match: Toni Storm (C) vs Jamie Hayter

TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe def. Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs

TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (C) def. Nyla Rose

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed (C) vs Swerve In Our Glory

ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (C) def. Bryan Danielson vs Sammy Guevara vs Claudio Castagnoli

AEW Trios Championship Match: Death Triangle def. The Elite

Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs Ricky Starks

Saraya def Dr. Britt Baker, DMD

Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy def. Luchasaurus

Sting and Darby Allin vs Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

