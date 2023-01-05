AEW Dynamite: Major Update on Sasha Banks Joining AEW

Sasha Banks (now Mercedes Mone) officially left WWE at the start of 2023 and debuted for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday. There was growing speculation throughout December that Mone would be arriving in AEW on Dec. 11, teaming with Saraya to face Dr. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter inside Los Angeles' Kia Forum. Baker dropped a not-so-subtle nod toward the former WWE star during a backstage interview on this week's Dynamite, claiming she was "The Boss" of AEW's Women's Division.

DAZN's Steven Muehlhausen reported shortly before the segment that Mone will in fact debut for AEW next week. Stay tuned for updates as they become available!

Sources: Mercedes Varnado will be Saraya’s partner next week in #AEWDynamite in LA against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. Couldn’t announce or make a major hint due to her being still under contract to WWE until the beginning of 2023. — Steven Muehlhausen (@SMuehlhausenJr) January 5, 2023

Update: Saraya cut a backstage promo later in the evening in which she announced Toni Storm would be her tag partner, calling her the greatest women's wrestler in the world today. She said it right in front of Hikaru Shida, who looked noticeably offended by Saraya's claim.

Saraya says Toni Storm is going to be her partner 😂😂 — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) January 5, 2023

This story is developing...