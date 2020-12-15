Darby Allin Teases Working With Sting in AEW

✖

Ever since he arrived on AEW Dynamite, "The Icon" Sting has made it pretty clear he's interested in working with reigning AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin. But will the two be wrestling together, or will the WCW legend take on a managing/mentor role for the rising young star? Allin was asked about the speculation during a new interview with Sportskeeda this week.

"I was a Sting fan, but I never watched WCW or any real wrestling stuff back in the day," Allin said. "But when I go back and watch it when I was a little older, Sting was one of those guys that captivated me as a performer. He has a lot of interesting traits in himself that I gravitated towards."

He then said he had "no clue" if Sting is able to wrestle another match (which is reportedly what AEW is planning), then brought up the managing idea.

"Absolutely [it would work]. But I don't know what his intentions are. I don't know if you want to manage me. I don't know if I'm manageable. Everything is week-by-week, anything can change. I've never had a full-blown conversation with him.

Sting has already been confirmed to appear on this week's Dynamite.

