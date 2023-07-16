AEW: Don Callis Attacked, Injured After AAA’s Triplemania XXXI (Update)

Lucha Libre AAA’s Triplemania XXXI in Tijuana proved to be an eventful night for AEW talent. While QT Marshall and Rush both picked up wins during the night, Kenny Omega failed to win back the AAA Mega Championship in the main event against El Hijo del Vikingo. Omega had to relinquish the title in late 2021 (due to injuries) before his original title match with Vikingo, then beat the champion in a non-title belt when they clashed on AEW Dynamite earlier this year. However, Vikingo was able to keep “The Cleaner” down for a three count after hitting a 630 Splash.

Don Callis made his presence known during the show when he attempted to be in Vikingo’s corner for the match, only for Konnan to force him to leave. Callis and Konosuke Takeshita then jumped Omega during post-show interviews with media members in attendance. Unfortunately, the planned segment quickly turned real.

the video of Don Callis getting attacked by a person in the post-show press conference https://t.co/zRCFDyrbQm — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 16, 2023

As the security team pulled Takeshita off of Omega, Callis snuck in to get in a few more shots. He was suddenly grabbed by an unidentified fan and pulled to the ground, suffering legitimate injuries in the process. According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Callis was taken up to San Diego for medical treatment for a concussed eardrum and injuries to his mouth, neck and ankle.

“Everything was an angle up to that point, but then a fan who was apparently upset about what Don had said to Kenny jumped Don from behind, ripped his suit, concussed his eardrum and busted open his mouth while he was trying to choke out Don from behind,” Alvarez said. ” Don was screaming profanities at the fan before he was pulled off, and was said to be livid afterwards.”

Update: Per Luchablog, Callis’ attacker was actually a media member who thought the attack was real and was attempting to break things up. Callis has not commented on the incident as of yet.

the story about it being an angry fan seems inflated; it looks like a media person who thought this was a real fight and took Callis down to break it up, not because Callis had some real heat — luchablog (@luchablog) July 16, 2023

