Cancelled AAA Triplemanía Main Event Scheduled For AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling leaves the forbidden doors open, but that doesn't mean every inter-promotional dream match can happen with ease. Jon Moxley recently wrapped his Game Changer Wrestling tenure due to being all-but exclusive to AEW in his new contract. Bryan Danielson had been held back from competing for DEFY Wrestling until AEW made its debut in Washington. Billy Gunn was not allowed to appear at a recent Monday Night Raw reunion of D-Generation X. Most of these situations are not so much a hard no but more of a "not right now."

That was exemplified in Kenny Omega's last couple of years in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Omega won the Mexican promotion's top prize back in Fall 2019 and flaunted it on AEW TV during his "belt collector" tenure. While Omega lost his AEW and Impact World Titles to Hangman Page and Christian Cage, respectively, he was never pinned for the AAA Mega Championship. Following AEW Full Gear 2021, Omega vacated the AAA Mega Title, cancelling his scheduled title defense against El Hijo del Vikingo at AAA Triplemanía Regia II that December.

Now, over two years after that bout was axed, it is set to go down on AEW Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan announced that Omega will battle Vikingo in a "dream match" next Wednesday.

This will be Omega's first singles match on AEW broadcast television since November 2021. After losing the AEW World Title at AEW Full Gear, Omega missed about nine months of action as he recovered from various nagging injuries. Upon his return, Omega was exclusive to the trios division, as he and tag partners the Young Bucks pursued the three-man tag gold. With The Elite losing their AEW World Trios Titles rematch this past Wednesday, it appears that Omega is moving forward as a singles wrestler once more.

Wednesday will mark Vikingo's AEW debut. The 25-year-old sensation has lit the wrestling world on fire over the past couple of years. He captured the AAA Mega Championship in December 2021 and has reigned with it since, leading him to rank as high as No. 8 on this past year's Pro Wrestling Illustrated top 500 singles wrestlers list.

AAA was one of the first promotions to partner with AEW. The Mexican promotion's tag titles were defended at AEW's inaugural event, AEW Double or Nothing, and key AAA alumni like Sammy Guevara and the Lucha Brothers have been staples of AEW programming ever since.

AEW Dynamite returns next Wednesday, March 22nd.