AEW Announces Double or Nothing 2022 Details, Week of Las Vegas Shows

AEW released a number of details regarding Double or Nothing 2022 during tonight’s AEW Dynamite. On top of returning to Las Vegas for the first time since AEW’s inaugural event in May 2019, the show will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena on May 29. The announcement also confirmed the May 25 and May 27 episodes of AEW Dynamite and Rampage will be at the Michelob ULTRA Arena inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Tickets for all of the shows go on sale on March 4.

There’s no word yet on what the lineup for the show will be. AEW’s next pay-per-view, Revolution, takes place in Orlando on March 6. Check out the updated lineup for the show below:

On top of the Double or Nothing announcements, Tony Khan has been teasing a huge business deal coming soon. He recently explained on Busted Open Radio, “There will be a lot of news in the week of ahead. I don’t know if I’ll get it done by tonight, but stay tuned in the week ahead, hopefully. I’m working on something pretty big. It would be massive. I don’t know if it’s what anybody would expect or think it is, but it would be a big deal in pro wrestling,” Khan said. “I’m looking forward to hopefully making it happen. Stay tuned. I will hopefully get it done and have more to announce soon.”

