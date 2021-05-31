Britt Baker Wins the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Double or Nothing

✖

AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday night saw a new champion crowned as Dr. Britt Baker defeated Hikaru Shida to become the new AEW Women's World Championship. The two women battered each other throughout the bout, but Baker finally came out the winner after locking Shida in the Lock Jaw, ending her year-long reign with the title. Baker managed to withstand getting smacked across the face with Reba's crutch, while Shida was able to kick out of getting curb stomped on the title belt.

Baker celebrated at the top of the ramp alongside Reba and commentator Tony Schiavone. The dentist was famously the first signing for the AEW Women's Division, but it wasn't until she turned heel at the beginning of 2020 that she caught fire with fans watching along at home.

