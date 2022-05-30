AEW Fans Loved Seeing CM Punk Winning World Championship at Double or Nothing
AEW fans are definitely excited for CM Punk after winning the AEW World Championship at the main event of AEW Double or Nothing! The pay-per-view event was stacked with a major card and a ton of memorable moments, but fans were definitely most interested to see how the actual main event would shake out. Although there were many who had begun to criticize "Hangman" Adam Page's run with the AEW World Championship, there have been just as many who were now fully supporting the champion heading into the match against challenger CM Punk, who had since grown far too big to ignore.
It was a tough match for the both of them, and fans of the two as well as it was pretty tough to actually figure out which one of them to root for. That was the core of the match itself as both of them landed some notable offense to either boos or cheers at various times. Reactions to both were mixed across the board, and that's not surprisingly how many fans have reacted to the end result of the match between the two as well.
With CM Punk ultimately winning the AEW World Championship, read on to see what AEW fans are thinking about the main event. Let us know all of your thoughts about AEW Double or Nothing in the comments as well! What did you think of the result?
AND NEWWWWWW
prevnext
YOUR NEWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW ALL ELITE WRESTLING WORLDDDDDDDDDD CHAMPION C M PUNK! #AEWDoubleOrNothing #aew #AEWDoN— seiya suzuki appreciation society (@itzdesync) May 30, 2022
NO WAY
prevnext
NO WAY #AEWDoN— Cowboy Dnaiel (@DemoDaniel23) May 30, 2022
Yes!
prevnext
Yes CM Punk new AEW Heavyweight Champion!! @CMPunk #AEWDoN #AEW— Rob Fetsick (@RFetsick) May 30, 2022
Time to Party!
prevnext
CM PUNK IS THE NEW CHAMPION OMG OMG OMG
IT'S A PARTY TONIGHT FELLAS#AEWDoN #DoubleOrNothing— Matt (@DisserTatt) May 30, 2022
Oh My God!
prevnext
OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY FUCKING GOD #AEWDoN— Kai (@KaiGutzOfficial) May 30, 2022
It Really Was Clobberin Time!
prevnext
Narrator: It was, indeed, clobberin’ time#AEW #AEWDoubleOrNothing #AEWDON— Nathan (@nthomasrios) May 30, 2022
Celebrating
prevnext
WE CELEBRATING TONIGHT BOYS#AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/CU7Bpivsyu— Good ol’ Nhat (@NhatHoangRBLX) May 30, 2022
Shout Out to Hangman Though!
prevnext
Shout out to Hangman, his title run had nothing but bangers each time he defended it #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/MRi1Atmxar— drugstore cowboy (@vibesbyluxury) May 30, 2022
Punk Did It!
prevnext
Punk did it.#AndNEW #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/nqYZVY4M9d— shaun (@ShaunNT) May 30, 2022
Best in the World?
prev
My fucking guy. The Best in the World. The Greatest of All Time. #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/0tehEoywAL— World (@_cWorld_) May 30, 2022