AEW Fans Loved Seeing CM Punk Winning World Championship at Double or Nothing

AEW fans are definitely excited for CM Punk after winning the AEW World Championship at the main event of AEW Double or Nothing! The pay-per-view event was stacked with a major card and a ton of memorable moments, but fans were definitely most interested to see how the actual main event would shake out. Although there were many who had begun to criticize "Hangman" Adam Page's run with the AEW World Championship, there have been just as many who were now fully supporting the champion heading into the match against challenger CM Punk, who had since grown far too big to ignore.

It was a tough match for the both of them, and fans of the two as well as it was pretty tough to actually figure out which one of them to root for. That was the core of the match itself as both of them landed some notable offense to either boos or cheers at various times. Reactions to both were mixed across the board, and that's not surprisingly how many fans have reacted to the end result of the match between the two as well.

With CM Punk ultimately winning the AEW World Championship, read on to see what AEW fans are thinking about the main event. Let us know all of your thoughts about AEW Double or Nothing in the comments as well! What did you think of the result?