AEW Double or Nothing Fans are Comparing Cody Rhodes' Gear to The Boys' Homelander
AEW fans are comparing Cody Rhodes' all-American gear for Double or Nothing to the famous villain from The Boys, Homelander. Cody Rhodes' big match for the pay-per-view was against the former professional boxer, Anthony Ogogo. In the weeks leading up to the match, Rhodes dove further into his American Dream self in order to truly prepare for this match during Memorial Day weekend. Seemingly taking this to the extreme (despite the fact that he's apparently the one fans are supposed to be rooting for), Rhodes showed up to the match with new All-American gear.
But given his disposition, and the look of the gear itself, fans can't help but compare his look to The Boys antagonist Homelander. Homelander does the same kind of American grandstanding in order to hide his true motivations, and this did kind of confuse fans heading into the match as Rhodes might not want have been compared to such a vicious villain. Here's a look at his gear:
"The American Dream" @CodyRhodes goes one-on-one with @AnthonyOgogo NEXT on #AEWDoN! pic.twitter.com/YjolYJezYo— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 31, 2021
But here's what some fans are saying about Rhodes' look:
#DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/k2zgFyrhuf— Queen Of The Ring ⚡️ (@queenoftheringg) May 31, 2021
Cody Rhodes out here looking like Homelander! #AEWDoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/ss2plJWinz— Justin (@AllEliteJKT) May 31, 2021
THIS MAN CODY DEADASS CAMEOUT LOOKING LIKE HOMELANDER 😭😭😭 #DOUBLEorNOTHING pic.twitter.com/Src1sqC2CR— Erick Ollie (@KannibalKuma) May 31, 2021
Cody looks like Homelander... he realizes Homelander wasn't a good guy, yeah? #DoubleOrNothing— 🐐 Houston (ViV) 🐐 (@VideoIsVideo) May 31, 2021
CODY ARE YOU DRESSED AS HOMELANDER FROM THE BOYS#DoubleOrNothing— ✨ Sora ✨ ENVTuber (PRE-DEBUT) (@RyuuseiSora_) May 31, 2021
What did you think of Cody Rhodes' gear for AEW Double or Nothing? Was it too close to Homelander for comfort? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! As for the rest of the event, keep an eye on ComicBook.com for the rest of AEW's Double or Nothing as it's currently playing out live. Check out the full results from Double or Nothing below:
- (Buy-In) NWA World Women's Championship: Serena Deeb def. Riho
- Hangman Page def. Brian Cage
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks def. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Orange Cassidy vs. PAC
- AEW Women's World Championship: Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
- AEW TNT Championship: Miro vs. Lance Archer
- Casino Battle Royale: Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jungle Boy [WINNER] vs. Matt Hardy vs. Marq Quen vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. The Blade vs. Evil uno vs. Colt Cabana vs. 10 vs. Griff Garrison vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens vs. QT Marshall vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Johnson vs. Lio Rush
- The Pinnacle vs. The Inner Circle (Stadium Stampede)
- Cody Rhodes def. Anthony Ogogo
- Sting & Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page