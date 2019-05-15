AEW Double or Nothing Full Card

All Elite Wrestling’s first official event, Double or Nothing, will take place on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will air live on pay-per-view and on the B/R Live streaming service.

The event, which sold out in just four minutes when tickets went on sale to the public in February, features eight matches on the main card and two matches on the free kickoff show. Kenny Omega vs. former WWE Champion Chris Jericho will headline the event.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the Double or Nothing full card below!

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho

Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho blew expectations out of the water in their no disqualification match at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 12 event back in January 2018, and the pair will look to do it again in Double or Nothing‘s headlining match.

The big angle this time around is that Jericho has claimed numerous times that AEW was only able to get off the ground because of him, and that he expects everyone to give him an official “Thank You” after he beats Omega.

An extra stipulation was added to the match the week of the event — the winner of the bout will take on the winner of the Casino Battle Royale at a later date, and the winner will be crowned the first AEW World Champion.

The match will also mark Omega’s first time in a televised match since dropping New Japan’s top prize, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 13 back in January.

Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes

The two sons of Dusty Rhodes will collide for the first time since both were working for the WWE in early 2015.

Dustin, who will be without his Goldust persona for the match, has said in promo videos that he’s fighting back against Cody putting him out to pasture. Meanwhile Cody has stated the match will symbolize the new generation of wrestlers fighting back against the stars of the Attitude Era, adding that he plans to put his brother out of his misery because he “loves” him.

AAA World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros.

When Matt and Nick Jackson publicly offered AEW deals to Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix, the pair referred to the luchadors as the “second best tag team in the world.” The two took exception to that, and kicked off a feud by attacking the Bucks at the Double or Nothing ticket announcement party.

The Bucks got their revenge at the Lucha Libre AAA Rey de Reyes event in mid-March, defeating the pair in an impromptu match for the AAA World Tag Team Championships. Those same tag titles will be on the line at Double or Nothing.

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae

In a women’s triple threat bout, Dr. Britt Baker will take on Nyla Rose and Kylie Rae. Baker is the most well-known of the three, given that she’s popped up twice in the WWE and competed at the All In event back in September.

Rose made history back in February when she became the first transgender woman to sign with a major American pro wrestling promotion when she signed with AEW.

SoCal Uncensored vs. Strong Hearts

The trio of Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky were at the peak of their popularity in Ring of Honor back in December. But the trio decided instead to join Rhodes, Page The Bucks as three of the earliest members of the AEW roster.

The three are set to take on the Strong Hearts (Cima, T-Hawk and Lindaman) from Oriental Wrestling Entertainment, a Chinese wrestling company that recently partnered with AEW.

Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho and Ryo Mizunami

The second women’s match of the night will showcase the various Japanese wrestlers that have signed with AEW. Old-school WWF fans will likely recognize Aja Kong, who briefly wrestled for the WWF in 1995 and was being set up as a contender for Alundra Blayze’s WWF Women’s Championship.

Best Friends vs. Angelico and Jack Evans

The Best Friends (Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor) were originally booked to compete in the Casino Battle Royale. But after demanding that they be given a match of their own (via threatening the Young Bucks’ children on Being The Elite), the two were put in a tag match against two of AEW’s newest signees, Angelico and Jack Evans.

(Kickoff) Kip Sabian vs. Sammy Guevara

The first of two matches on The Buy In kickoff show will see a battle of high-flyers between Kip Sabian and Sammy Guevara.

Sabian was trained by The Knight Family (the parents of WWE Superstar Paige) in Norwich, England, while Guevara has previously popped up in AAA, Major League Wrestling (MLW), Evolve Wrestling and Lucha Underground.

(Kickoff) Casino Battle Royale

AEW is shaking things up with their pre-show battle royale, adding in new stipulations for a match dubbed the Casino Battle Royale. The bout will feature 20 wrestlers entering in waves of five every three minutes. A 21st entrant will join the match by himself, and the spots for each person are based on a supposed random drawing from a deck of cards. From there it’s a normal battle royale, where wrestlers have to be thrown over the top and have both feet hit the floor to be eliminated.

The winner of this match will earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship.