AEW Double or Nothing Has Fans Worried for Jeff Hardy
Jeff Hardy definitely had fans worried about his physical condition after his reaction to a scary looking hit during the Hardys match against the Young Bucks during AEW Double or Nothing! The stacked pay-per-view event is really only getting started, but there have already been some stand out moments seen thus far. Unfortunately for the Hardys, the two of them are standing out for a less than positive reason as one scary hit for Jeff Hardy had fans worried about his condition during their big match. Even then, the match continued as scheduled so it's really had fans wondering.
During a particularly nasty hit, Jeff Hardy was seen on the ring apron notably reacting to the hit he took. More so than seeming like a performance as part of the match, fans seemed to notice that something was off with the way Jeff was moving around the ring and reacting shortly after taking this hit. It's something the commentary team noted as well, but still Jeff was doing his usual wild moves and he and his brother Matt ultimately went on to win the match at the end of it all.
Regardless of the result, fans are still definitely hoping Jeff Hardy left the match in one piece as he took that scary looking hit. Read on to see what AEW fans are saying about Jeff Hardy's condition during Double or Nothing, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!
"This is Just Sad"
I am embarrassed for Jeff Hardy. This is just sad ☹️ #AEWDoN— AEW Botches (@aewbotches) May 30, 2022
"It's Clear"
Jeff Hardy is off...
It's clear. #AEWDoN— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) May 30, 2022
Worried for Jeff
I’m worried about Jeff Hardy.. #AEWDoN— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) May 30, 2022
What's Wrong?
What is wrong with Jeff Hardy this match??— A-E-W (Dub) (@AEWDUB) May 30, 2022
Did Anyone Else Notice That?
Is it just me or is there something off about Jeff Hardy right now? #AEWDoN— Zinfamous (@ZinfamousHD) May 30, 2022
Concussion Possible?
Does Jeff Hardy seem a bit off to everyone?May 30, 2022
Something HAS to be Up!
Something seems up with Jeff. Is it just me orrrr....👀#AEWDoN #JeffHardy— Wicked Bitter (@WickedBitter) May 30, 2022
Could it Be That Time?
it might be that time for jeff hardy sadly #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/PWdvqsNn0r— Dotty ✪ (@CertifiedCocoa_) May 30, 2022