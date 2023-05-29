AEW Double or Nothing: MJF Retains AEW World Championship in "Four Pillars" Match

MJF managed to retain his AEW World Championship against the other three members of the "Four Pillars" on Sunday night at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas. The final sequence saw Sammy Guevara nail Jack Perry with a GTH, only for Darby Allin to shove Guevara off the top rope when he attempted a dive. Allin then put Perry in position for a Coffin Drop, but Friedman ran in and draped the AEW title over Perry to hurt Allin when he made impact. To add insult to injury, Friedman then stood Allin up and hit a Headlock Takeover to pin him, calling back to their previous match where Max cheated to beat Allin with the same elementary move.

Allin spoke with ComicBook prior to the match and discussed his distaste for the "pillars" concept, something Friedman first mentioned back in 2021. From that point on, fans continued to group the four together even though they were consistently at odds with each other.

"Honestly, when it comes to pillars, I don't like that word," Allin said. "Because it makes us feel like we're above everyone else in the company and whoever's in the company that is ride or die with AEW is a pillar in my eyes. Can't just say four guys are a pillar. To me, that's kind of BS. I never liked that. It makes us feel like we're arrogant or we're like, 'Oh, this company wouldn't be anything without us.' The company's just fine. And anybody who wants to bust ass and show that AEW is the best, they're pillars in my eyes. So that cute little catchphrase that Max came up with you, he can keep it. This ain't about pillars to me on Sunday. It's about four guys that are from ground one and AEW gave an opportunity to show people exactly what we can do. We don't need the word pillars. I don't care about that."

AEW Double or Nothing 2023 Results