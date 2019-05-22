AEW Double or Nothing Start Time, How to Watch

All Elite Wrestling will host its first event, Double or Nothing, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25. The new wrestling promotion was first announced in January on an episode of Being the Elite, with Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Adam Page joining forces with billionaire Tony Khan to create a new alternative mainstream promotion. The title is a play off of the All In event that was self-promoted by Rhodes and the Bucks, which made history back in September by becoming the first non-WWE event to sell more than 10,000 tickets since WCW folded. The nine-match card will air live on pay-per-view and on the B/R Live streaming app in the United States.

The show begins with a free kickoff show titled “The Buy In.” The one-hour pre-show will air on AEW’s YouTube Channel and social media platforms for free starting at 7 p.m. ET, and will feature two matches — Kip Sabian vs. Sammy Guevara and the 21-man Casino Battle Royale.

Following “The Buy In,” the main card will begin at 8 p.m. ET and feature seven matches. Some of the top bouts include The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Bros., Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes (formerly known as Goldust), Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose vs. Kylie Rae and SoCal Uncensored vs. The Strong Hearts. The headlining match will feature former WWE Undisputed Champion Chris Jericho take on former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.

That main event was given an extra wrinkle days before the show, as the company announced that the winner of the main event will take on the winner of the Casino Battle Royale in a match at a later date that will crown the first AEW World Champion.

On May 15 AEW announced a partnership with WarnerMedia that will put a live weekly wrestling program on TNT starting this fall.

“Wrestling fans have wanted — and needed — something different, authentic and better for far too long,” Khan said in the release. “AEW is answering the call. AEW is about more than wrestling. It’s about a movement fueled by wrestling fans who have been underserved and perhaps even disappointed by what the industry has produced in recent years. AEW is rising to the occasion with Double or Nothing and today taking it a step further by partnering with WarnerMedia, which is as committed as we are to making wrestling fans the one and only priority. With WarnerMedia, AEW is poised globally to redefine wrestling as we know it today.”