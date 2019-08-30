Dustin Rhodes Signs Multi-Year Contract With AEW As Wrestler, Coach

Dustin Rhodes has officially signed a new, multi-year contract to be part of All Elite Wrestling in multiple roles moving forward.

AEW sent out a release on Thursday afternoon revealing the news. Rhodes will continue to wrestle for the promotion sporadically, while also serving in a backstage capacity as a coach. He will officially be a match producer and promo coach, which seems like the perfect role for the long-time wrestling veteran.

“Dustin Rhodes has had an incredible wrestling career that has spanned decades,” AEW President and CEO Tony Khan said in the release. “His amazing journey brought him to AEW, and he’s rejuvenated his career here. In addition to all of the wisdom he’s shared with us as we’ve launched All Elite Wrestling, he’s come here and worked so hard for us. His comeback match against his brother Cody at Double or Nothing was one of the most acclaimed bouts in recent years, and it marked a new chapter for all of us. Dustin and I had agreed weeks ago after Fight For The Fallen that we both wanted him to stay with All Elite Wrestling. He’s already done so much for us, and I’m thrilled that it’s official now that Dustin will be on our team going forward, both backstage and in the ring!”

Rhodes has worked two matches during his time with AEW. He wrestled his brother Cody Rhodes at AEW Double Or Nothing in May in what turned out to be one of the best wrestling matches of 2019. He followed that up by teaming with Cody to take on The Young Bucks at Fight For The Fallen. Dustin was on the losing end in both bouts.

