Cody Rhodes Explains Why AEW Dynamite is Continuing During Coronavirus Pandemic

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, All Elite Wrestling has been forced to move all of its upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite (for the foreseeable future) from their planned arenas to the Daily’s Place Amphitheatre in Jacksonville. Much like the what WWE is doing with their weekly shows at the WWE Performance Center, the episodes will have no fans in attendance in order to help prevent the spread of the virus. That kicks off with tonight’s episode, which will feature a six-man tag match between The Elite and The Inner Circle, the reveal of The Dark’s Order’s “Exalted One” and a couple of tag team matches involving the Lucha Brothers, Jurassic Express, The Best Friends and The Butcher & Blade.

Cody Rhodes, one of AEW’s top stars and an executive vice president, has taken to Twitter several times over the past few days to explain why AEW is moving forward with its television product while many sports organizations have shut down all operations.

A lot of folks are sitting at home. Some scared…all bored. Just like real community leaders have come forward, entertainment leaders have to follow suit(safely). People need to laugh, cry, forget, love, all the good stuff. My personal opinion, we shouldn’t hold back. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 14, 2020

Because the world isn’t imploding. We are waking up tomorrow. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 16, 2020

Both Rhodes and Chris Jericho have released shirts on AEW Shop that will go directly to coronavirus funds.

The United Way has set up a fund benefiting victims/those affected by COVID-19 All profits from the sales of this shirt go to that fund #aew https://t.co/i97frjV0fw 💯% pic.twitter.com/CaNef39LR4 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 16, 2020

On Wednesday Rhodes tweeted out a photo from Daily’s Place, teasing how much has gone on backstage in order to make tonight’s episode happen.