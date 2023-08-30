AEW Dynamite: Lineup for Tonight's Episode Finally Confirmed (Aug. 3)

AEW typically announces a good portion of its lineup for AEW Dynamite days before the show. However, such was not the case for tonight's episode as only one match — Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the AEW International Championship — had been announced as of Wednesday morning. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, this was partially due to Bray Wyatt's funeral being booked for Wednesday but the service was bumped out to next week due to Hurricane Idalia. Tony Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday evening and noted plans had to be changed due to Idalia and minor illnesses following all the traveling the roster had to do to and from the United Kingdom this past weekend.

Khan then confirmed a few more matches for the show featuring the likes of Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley and Dr. Britt Baker. Promo segments involving Adam Cole, Saraya and Toni Storm have also been confirmed. Check out the updated lineup below:

AEW Dynamite (Aug. 30, 2023)

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Orange Cassidy vs. Penta El Zero Miedo NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta

Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta Jon Moxley vs. Komander

Kris Statlander, Dr. Britt Baker & Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose, Emi Sakura & Marina Shafir

Adam Cole Promo

Saraya demanding an apology from Toni Storm

AEW All In 2023 Results

(Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open

MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open (Zero Hour) FTW Championship: Hook def. Jack Perry

Hook def. Jack Perry AEW "Real" World Championship: CM Punk def. Samoa Joe

CM Punk def. Samoa Joe Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White & Juice Robinson def. Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi



AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. The Young Bucks

FTR def. The Young Bucks Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Penta El Zero Miedo def. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana & Ortiz (Stadium Stampede)

AEW Women's World Championship: Saraya def. Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Dr. Britt Baker

Saraya def. Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Dr. Britt Baker Darby Allin & Sting def. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage (Coffin Match)

Will Ospreay def. Chris Jericho

AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed def. The House of Black

The Acclaimed def. The House of Black AEW World Championship: MJF def. Adam Cole



AEW All Out 2023 Card (As Of Now)

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy/Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jon Moxley

Orange Cassidy/Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jon Moxley AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin

Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho

Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Sapp also reported that CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks had been discussed as a potential main event for All Out. That now no longer appears to be on the table as a result of Punk's suspension.