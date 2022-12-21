AEW Dynamite Preview: Bryan Danielson Speaks, The Elite and Death Triangle No DQ

All Elite Wrestling continues its themed televised episodes to close out the calendar year. Following last week's AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming, Tony Khan's promotion is set to put on AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash. Tonight's show is another special that features a title match, a no disqualification trios bout, and numerous speaking segments that directly address the fallout from Winter is Coming.

AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman secured his first title defense last week when he defeated Ricky Starks. After getting the 1-2-3, MJF was confronted by an irate Bryan Danielson who chased him throughout the arena. Danielson is seeking revenge on Friedman for attacking his long-time friend and former manager William Regal. Reports have indicated that Friedman vs. Danielson could be the headlining match at AEW's next pay-per-view, AEW Revolution, and those wheels could be set in motion when Danielson speaks on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

As for the other half of that fallout, Ricky Starks is set to speak as well. Starks had a star-making performance both in the lead-up to his title shot at Winter is Coming as well as in the match itself. While Starks's next steps are currently unclear, Chris Jericho recently dissed the Absolute One in a backstage promo, and a feud between the two could officially kick off tonight.

The fifth match in the AEW World Trios Titles best-of-seven goes down between champions Death Triangle and The Elite. The tandem of Rey Fenix, Pentagon Jr. and Pac hold a 3-1 lead over Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, making tonight's no disqualification contest a must-win for the latter.

The AEW Women's Championship is also on the line. Champion Jamie Hayter is challenged by former titleholder Hikaru Shida in her first defense since capturing the gold at AEW Full Gear this past November.

In a match that has been brewing for months, FTR take on Colten and Austin Gunn. The Gunns have been tormenting Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler throughout the fall, costing them a Number 1 Contender's match against Swerve In Our Glory and most recently attacking them after their ROH Tag Title loss at ROH Final Battle earlier this month.

Speaking of Swerve In Our Glory, this tense tag team comes face-to-face tonight. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee have not seen eye-to-eye since losing their AEW World Tag Team Titles in September at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, as both men have walked out on each other in the past. The two will attempt to get on the same page in an in-ring segment that is moderated by rapper Rick Ross.

AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash airs tonight at 8 PM ET on TBS.