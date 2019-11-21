Chris Jericho vs. Scorpio Sky AEW World Championship Match Booked for AEW Dynamite Next Week

Thanks to a little bit of reverse psychology, Scorpio Sky got himself an AEW World Championship match against Chris Jericho on the Nov. 27 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jericho cut a promo midway through this week’s show where he jokingly apologized for the temper tantrum he threw last week after suffering his first loss in the company (a roll-up pin by Sky in a tag title match), then said next week’s Dynamite in Chicago would feature a special segment where Jericho finally gets the long-awaited “Thank You” from everyone in AEW. Sky and the rest of SoCal Uncensored joined him in the ring and reminded him how Sky beat Jericho. This gradually riled Jericho up to the point where he made a match between the two, then willingly put the title on the line.

Sky seemed hesitant and acted like he didn’t deserve the shot at first, right up until Jericho tried to pull away from their handshake. He then said he’s been waiting 15+ years for an opportunity like this, and he plans on taking the title from “Le Champion.” Jericho clocked him with the microphone, which lead to The Inner Circle beating down all three members of SCU. The group didn’t leave until Jungle Express ran out to the ring, culminating in a stare-down between two big men in Luchasaurus and Jake Hager.

Next week’s Dynamite, which will take place at the Sears Centre (the host of the All In and All Out pay-per-views) outside of Chicago, will also feature Kenny Omega vs. PAC II and “Hangman” Adam Page vs. MJF for the AEW Diamond Ring.