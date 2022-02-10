AEW Dynamite: CM Punk Teams With Jon Moxley, Earns a Rematch With MJF

CM Punk earned himself a rematch against MJF on this week’s AEW Dynamite thanks to a major assist from Jon Moxley. MJF and the rest of The Pinnacle opened the episode by celebrating MJF’s “two” wins over Punk in Chicago last week. Punk arrived with Darby Allin and Sting and backup and claimed he wanted a rematch against the man who really beat him last week, Wardlow (who passed Friedman the Dynamite Diamond Ring to help him secure the victory). Max shouted down that idea and proposed a new idea — if Punk could find a partner other than Sting or Allin and beat FTR later that night, he’d earn a rematch with him anytime, any place.

Punk, after jokingly asking Danhausen and Samoa Joe on Twitter, arrived for the match with Jon Moxley as his tag team partner. The pair managed to beat the former AEW World Tag Team Champions after Punk nailed Cash Wheeler with a GTS (after hitting one on Tully Blanchard).

