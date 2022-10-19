AEW Shows CM Punk, Cody Rhodes and Numerous WWE Stars During AEW Dynamite Promo

This week's AEW Dynamite featured a special promo recapping the history of former Ring of Honor World Champions ahead of Chris Jericho's title defense against Dalton Castle. That video showed a number of familiar faces, including former AEW World Champion CM Punk, former AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes and WWE's Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. All of them were former ROH champs, but it's still rare to see AEW highlight people from outside the company.

Not counting any AEW Fight Forever advertising, this also marks the first time Punk has been featured on AEW in any capacity since the infamous "Brawl Out" incident back in September. It's also one of the very few times Rhodes has been mentioned or shown since his departure from the promotion back in February. Check out the full video below:

TK saying not to Billy Gunn on Raw then putting Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Brandi Rhodes husband on AEW🔥🔥🔥 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ps4Om0el6m — 🅰️🅾️ (@RULXRAO) October 19, 2022

This story is developing...