AEW Dynamite Full Card for April 21 Episode: Two Titles Matches, Christian Cage in Action
AEW Dynamite's first episode running unopposed on Wednesday nights turned out to be a huge success, as the show brought in 1.2 million viewers for the April 14 episode. The company will look to capitalize on that momentum this week with two championship matches, Christian Cage's second bout since his AEW arrival and Hangman Page vs. Ricky Starks. Also, while it hasn't been announced yet, there will likely be some sort of build towards the Title vs. Title match between Kenny Omega and Rich Swann at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view this coming Sunday.
Which match are you looking forward to the most this week? Let us know in the comments below!
#AEWDynamite is LIVE next Wed, 4/21 at 8pm on TNT— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2021
- @AEW Women's World Title @shidahikaru vs #1 Contender @TayConti_
- #PowerhouseHobbs v. @Christian4Peeps
- @starkmanjones (10 straight singles wins) v. Hangman @theAdamPage (11 match win streak)
- @trentylocks v. @PENTAELZEROM pic.twitter.com/IWyF85mv7z
TNT Championship: Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy
Turn that switch.
You wanna win this drop that fake ass smile you wear. pic.twitter.com/psfBVJaocZ— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) April 20, 2021
Allin, wanting to continue his streak of TNT title defenses, openly called out anyone ranked in the top five of the singles division for a match. Jungle Boy was the first to step forward.prevnext
AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti
This fight is 18 years in the making for @TayConti_ and something tells us she isn't going to make it easy for @shidahikaru pic.twitter.com/sn2dkBBk0O— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 20, 2021
Shida will look to continue her record-long championship reign by taking on No. 1 contender Tay Conti.prevnext
Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
#ChristianCage turned down Taz's offer to join #TeamTaz last week on #AEWDynamite & was brutally attacked by #PowerhouseHobbs.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2021
WEDNESDAY NIGHT at 8/7c on TNT, @Christian4Peeps faces @TrueWillieHobbs on AEW Dynamite.
Get your tix to Join us @dailysplace - https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/INc0xLZgc3
After turning down Taz's offer to join Team Taz last week, Cage now finds himself in a match with one of the faction's most powerful members in Hobbs.prevnext
Hangman Page vs. Ricky Starks
April 15, 2021
Page and Starks have a combined 17 straight wins in singles competition, and the winner could emerge as the next challenger for Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship.prevnext
Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
#AEWDynamite is LIVE next Wed, 4/21 at 8pm on TNT— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 16, 2021
- @AEW Women's World Title @shidahikaru vs #1 Contender @TayConti_
- #PowerhouseHobbs v. @Christian4Peeps
- @starkmanjones (10 straight singles wins) v. Hangman @theAdamPage (11 match win streak)
- @trentylocks v. @PENTAELZEROM pic.twitter.com/IWyF85mv7z
This singles bout continues the feud between The Best Friends and Death Triangle rolling.prevnext
QT Marshall vs. Billy Gunn
Following this cheap shot from QT last night on #AEWDarkElevation, AEW GM @TonyKhan has honored Billy Gunn’s request for a one-on-one match to defend the honor of his family: it’ll be @realBillyGunn vs. QT Marshall on #AEWDynamite Live on @tntdrama TOMORROW at 8pm ET/7pm CT! https://t.co/3D9V4kzma5 pic.twitter.com/yxb634VTKP— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2021
This week's AEW Dark: Elevation saw Gunn confront Marshall for The Factory's recent actions backstage. Marshall responded with a cheap shot, promptijng this match to be announced.prevnext
Interviews From The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle
Both The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will have sit-down interviews this week with Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross, respectively.prev