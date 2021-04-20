AEW Dynamite Full Card for April 21 Episode: Two Titles Matches, Christian Cage in Action

AEW Dynamite's first episode running unopposed on Wednesday nights turned out to be a huge success, as the show brought in 1.2 million viewers for the April 14 episode. The company will look to capitalize on that momentum this week with two championship matches, Christian Cage's second bout since his AEW arrival and Hangman Page vs. Ricky Starks. Also, while it hasn't been announced yet, there will likely be some sort of build towards the Title vs. Title match between Kenny Omega and Rich Swann at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view this coming Sunday.

Which match are you looking forward to the most this week? Let us know in the comments below!