AEW Dynamite Full Card for April 21 Episode: Two Titles Matches, Christian Cage in Action

By Connor Casey

AEW Dynamite's first episode running unopposed on Wednesday nights turned out to be a huge success, as the show brought in 1.2 million viewers for the April 14 episode. The company will look to capitalize on that momentum this week with two championship matches, Christian Cage's second bout since his AEW arrival and Hangman Page vs. Ricky Starks. Also, while it hasn't been announced yet, there will likely be some sort of build towards the Title vs. Title match between Kenny Omega and Rich Swann at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view this coming Sunday.

TNT Championship: Darby Allin vs. Jungle Boy

Allin, wanting to continue his streak of TNT title defenses, openly called out anyone ranked in the top five of the singles division for a match. Jungle Boy was the first to step forward.

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Tay Conti

Shida will look to continue her record-long championship reign by taking on No. 1 contender Tay Conti.

Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

After turning down Taz's offer to join Team Taz last week, Cage now finds himself in a match with one of the faction's most powerful members in Hobbs. 

Hangman Page vs. Ricky Starks

Page and Starks have a combined 17 straight wins in singles competition, and the winner could emerge as the next challenger for Kenny Omega's AEW World Championship.

Trent vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

This singles bout continues the feud between The Best Friends and Death Triangle rolling. 

QT Marshall vs. Billy Gunn

This week's AEW Dark: Elevation saw Gunn confront Marshall for The Factory's recent actions backstage. Marshall responded with a cheap shot, promptijng this match to be announced. 

Interviews From The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle

Both The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle will have sit-down interviews this week with Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross, respectively. 

