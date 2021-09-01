AEW Confirms Fans Must Show Proof of Vaccination to Attend AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City

✖

All Elite Wrestling will make its debut in New York City on Sept. 22 with the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The company officially announced on Wednesday that all fans wishing to attend the event must confirm they've received a COVID-19 vaccination. The announcement, via AEW's official website, read, "Please note that all ticket holders age 12 and older are required to provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 22, for AEW DYNAMITE: GRAND SLAM. All ticket holders are advised to bring one of the following as proof of vaccination:

CDC Vaccination Card. A photo or photocopy of this card is also acceptable.

NYC Vaccination Record or other official immunization record from within or outside the U.S., including from your health care provider. A photo or photocopy of this card is also acceptable. If you are unable to get this record, call 311.

NYC COVID Safe App: Available for download via Android and iOS. You can upload a photo of your CDC vaccination card or other official record to this app, along with your photo ID.

Excelsior Pass (or Excelsior Pass Plus): To use this app, you will need the phone number or email address associated with your NYC vaccination record. If you are unable to use this app, try one of the other options listed above.

An official immunization record from outside NYC"

It was also confirmed that refunds will be offered to anyone who is unvaccinated or refuses to show proof of vaccination.

"No city is more synonymous with wrestling than New York City," AEW president Tony Khan said when the show was first announced. "AEW is a new company and our company is in the business of both embracing tradition and trailblazing, trying to start new traditions and new history."

Proof of Vaccination to Enter AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam on Wednesday, September 22 Full details and FAQs visit - https://t.co/yR9xLp2xdU pic.twitter.com/wzdJ7CfvK7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2021

AEW returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the All Out event at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates (Chicago), Illinois. Check out the full card for the show below: