Jake Roberts Reveals Lance Archer is His New Client on AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts made his surprise debut on AEW Dynamite last week and teased bringing in a new client to manage and take down Cody Rhodes. This week’s Dynamite opened with Rhodes taking on Ortiz from The Inner Circle, and within minutes Roberts appeared at ringside standing next to former WWE and New Japan star Lance Archer. Late in the match Archer teased jumping the barricade to attack Rhodes, but was talked down by Roberts. The two went to the back before Rhodes put Ortiz away with a Figure Four.

Archer first broke out on the independent scene working in TNA [Impact Wrestling], and after a brief stint in WWE he made the move over to Japan to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Noah. He captured the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships three times with Davey Boy Smith Jr., then held the IWGP United States Championship in late 2019. He dropped the title to Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match at Wrestle Kingdom 14 back in January, and left the company shortly after.

“The only reason I’m here is I have a client, the dark side will be coming to AEW,” Roberts told Rhodes during his promo last week. “And once our roots have taken hold, it will be like a phoenix rising from the ashes, soaring to the sun.”

A day after his appearance, Roberts thanked the AEW fans for welcoming him to the company years after his prime.