WWE Hall of Famer Signs Contract Extension With AEW

Jim Ross has been the voice of AEW programming since the 2019 Double or Nothing event. The WWE Hall of Famer confirmed on the latest Grilling JR podcast that he has signed an extension on his current three-year deal that will keep him with the company for the next 12-18 months. Ross has worked primarily alongside Tony Schiavone and Excalibur at the commentary desk, though other wrestlers like Taz, Chris Jericho, Ricky Starks and Paul Wight have all gotten reps in the booth. During his time with AEW, the 70-year-old commentary legend battled skin cancer but announced back in December he had beaten it.

While many still respect JR for all he has done for and accomplished in the wrestling business, his performance as AEW's play-by-play commentator has been met with occasional criticism. He has consistently pushed back against it on his podcast.

You know, there's a young audience that that's criticizing my work and I don't have a problem with anybody criticizing my work. Everybody's opinions as good as the next guy," Ross said back in 2019. "When you work your ass off for 40 effing years, in the business that you love and you're still trying to do it... it's a little disheartening when people that don't know your work or know how hard it is to do this work are cutting and coring you, it's just not a fun thing," he added. "But I've got to get past that. I'm too damned old to worry about it. And I can only do my best. If you don't like my work, folks, don't listen to it. That's all I can tell you. Move to God damn television. Hell, I don't what you're gonna say, 'cause I ain't quittin', I ain't retiring and I'm not going to leave my spot. And I think most people agree that's the way to do it."

