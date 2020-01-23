Jon Moxley Earns an AEW World Championship Match With Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution

Jon Moxley has had his sights set on Chris Jericho and the AEW World Championship since November. But on this week’s AEW Dynamite, the former WWE Champion made it official. Moxley battled PAC in the show’s main event and, despite being unable to use his right eye because of Jericho’s attack last week, managed to pin “The Bastard” with a Paradigm Shift to become the No. 1 contender for the company’s top prize. The show took place on the “Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Part Deux,” and the two men took advantage of that by brawling all around the ship’s main deck.

The final moments of the show closed out with yet another staredown between Moxley and Jericho. The title bout between the two will take place at the Revolution pay-per-view in Chicago on Feb. 29.

Jericho and Moxley, back when he was Dean Ambrose, previously feuded back in 2016 across two pay-per-view events, though the match wasn’t remembered fondly by fans. “Le Champion” confidently said in an interview with Sports Illustrated back in December that their feud will be much different this time around.

“It won’t be the same,” Jericho said. “Moxley was never this confident or this good in WWE. As Moxley said in our ‘Talk is Jericho’ podcast interview, he didn’t know who he was in WWE. He was constantly at odds with the creative and at odds with himself. This is a completely new guy. Dean Ambrose was only a portion of his career. To me, Moxley is the real guy. And there is a new-look Chris Jericho with all this creative freedom in AEW, so it’s going to be very intense and it’s going to be a lot of fun.

“I know a lot of people have already said, ‘This is happening too quickly.’ Everybody needs to sit back, relax, and watch the story unfold,” he added. “Trust me, we are not rushing anything. I wouldn’t allow it.”

Since there haven’t been any potted plants involved in the storyline so far, the two men are off to a good start.

