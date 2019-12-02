Watch: Jon Moxley Teases Feud With Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite

It looks like AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has a new challenger. After beating Scorpio Sky in a title match on this week’s AEW Dynamite, Jericho locked Sky in the Liontamer submission once again to gloat. Suddenly Jon Moxley’s music hit, and the former WWE Champion appeared at the top of a staircase amidst the Sears Centre crowd. Moxley stared daggers at Jericho as the show went off the air, hinting at what’s next for AEW’s top prize. Jericho and Moxley first teased a feud back when the latter first debuted at Double or Nothing, but Jericho quickly moved on a feud with “Hangman” Adam Page while Moxley turned his attention towards Kenny Omega.

In a new interview with WrestleZone this week, Moxley confidently said that Jericho wanted nothing to do with him.

“Chris Jericho is a very, very smart man, one of the smartest guys in the business,” Moxley said. “That’s why he’s been at the top of this industry for so long. He’s drifting towards being the legitimate Greatest Of All Time. So what I mean by that is Jericho ain’t dumb. He ain’t going to f— with me.”

Jericho and Moxley (formerly known as Dean Ambrose) feuded in 2016 back when both were on the WWE roster. Ambrose won both of their pay-per-view matches, which included their infamous “Ambrose Asylum” match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Since beating Page to become the inaugural AEW World Champion, Jericho has successfully defended the title against Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes with the help of his Inner Circle faction. Meanwhile Moxley is 7-0 since debuting in AEW, which included an insanely violent Lights Out match against Omega at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

One of Jericho’s biggest public supporters during his world championship run has turned out to be “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, who recently praised him as one of the most entertaining wrestlers of the year.

“To me, right now he’s about as entertaining as it gets,” Austin said during a recent podcast interview. “He’s pushing the envelope. He’s edgy. You don’t know what he’s going to do, so you have that factor of, ‘what is he going to do?’ because you just don’t know right now. Now, it’s levelheaded, it’s all thought out. You just don’t know what he’s going to do. He’s unpredictable, is what I’m saying. I like that feeling! He feels dangerous! He feels damn near unhinged, but he’s very calculated, so what he’s putting out right now, I’m digging.”