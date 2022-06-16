AEW Dynamite: Watch Jungle Boy Get Stretchered Out After Losing Tag Titles

The Main Event of Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite saw Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus once again attempt to defend their Tag Team Titles against The Young Bucks. For the first time, their defense was not successful, as the Bucks became the first two-time champions in All Elite Wrestling's history. That victory was quickly overshadowed, however, as Christian Cage finally turned on Jungle Boy, slamming his head between two chairs at the very end of the episode. This resulted in a stretcher coming out for Jungle Boy as Dynamite went off the air.

Some folks have wondered if Jungle Boy was actually hurt with Cage's attack, due to the stretcher coming out and Tony Khan heading to the ring to check on the young athlete. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but seeing the video of Jungle Boy being lifted onto the stretcher does offer hope that it was simply for show. You can check the video of Jungle Boy's stretcher exit below.

In addition to Jungle Boy leaving on a stretcher, Cage took an opportunity to talk trash to his mother and sister, who were sitting ringside. Most of that chatter took place after TBS stopped coverage, but you can check out that video here as well.

“You raised a piece of shit” – Christian Cage after Dynamite went off the air #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/XPOgV2jaYf — Nick Storm (@NickStormReview) June 16, 2022

The Tag Team Titles are just a couple of many belts currently floating around All Elite Wrestling at the moment, especially since Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor and brought the ROH belts into the rotation. This week, Khan spoke with ComicBook.com about future plans for all of the belts, in particular those branded ROH.

"The Ring of Honor Championships right now have primarily been defended in recent months in AEW, all across our shows," Khan said. "And I think it has benefited, for example, on AEW Dark and Elevation. First of all, on AEW Dynamite and Rampage, we've seen Samoa Joe defend the Ring of Honor World Television title. With Battle of the Belts, we've seen Jonathan Gresham defend the Ring of Honor World Championship. And then recently on Dark and Elevation, we've had Wheeler Yuta defending the Pure title and Mercedes Martinez defending the Women's World title. Fans have asked in the past, 'Hey, would there be champions on Dark and Elevation?' Now we have had some good championship matches and I think there will still be some to come in the future across AEW shows."

