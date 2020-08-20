AEW Announces Live Fans Will Be Back for Aug. 27 Episode of AEW Dynamite

✖

All Elite Wrestling announced via press release on Thursday that it will be bringing back live, ticket-paying fans to AEW Dynamite beginning with the Aug. 27 episode next week. The release read, "– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced it will host limited, ticketed crowds of 10-15 percent capacity for its live shows at the open-air Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Fla., starting on Thursday, Aug. 27. To safely bring back the energy of a live audience to AEW’s shows — in compliance with state and local regulations and CDC guidelines — a select number of physically distanced seating pods will be available for sale in groups of two, three, four and six around the outdoor venue.

"For the first ticketed show on Aug. 27, a maximum crowd of 10 percent capacity will be permitted," the release continued. "Going forward, as long as safety protocols are followed meticulously, a maximum crowd of 15 percent capacity will be permitted for all live events at Daily’s Place. Limited tickets to attend the Aug. 27 DYNAMITE show, airing on TNT, will go on sale tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. ET via AEWTIX.com and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $30 (not including service charges or fees)."

Limited tickets for the live outdoor Aug. 27 #AEWDynamite on TNT, go onsale tomorrow Friday Aug 21, 10am ET on https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq + https://t.co/Y4EcTO5v4i. Physically-distanced tickets start at $30 (+ service fees) in compliance with State/Local Regulations + CDC Guidelines pic.twitter.com/DNd5q3SVR0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 20, 2020

"We've missed the incredible energy of our fans at shows, and from what we've heard from them, they've missed being with us. With our enhanced safety measures and outdoor venue, we look forward to welcoming our fans back to become part of the action in-person," Tony Khan said in the press release.

The release went into detail about the precautions that will be taken at the event.

"Guests will be required to wear face coverings that cover the nose and mouth, and to physically distance from any person who is not a member of their pod," the release read. "Guests will also be asked not to attend the day of the show if they have COVID-19, symptoms of COVID-19 or have had close contact exposure to someone who they know has COVID-19 or symptoms. In addition, all guests will have their temperature scanned prior to entry. An increased number of hand sanitizing stations will be available, and floor markings will also be used to assist with physical distancing. Industrial fans were also added this past year to further improve air circulation at the open-air venue."

In recent weeks AEW has been allowing certain spectators inside Daily's Place, but they've all been either fans or family of the wrestlers/production team.

This week's episode of Dynamite has been moved from its usual Wednesday night timeslot to 6 p.m. ET Saturday night.

