AEW: Former Champion Teased to Return on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite might have a major return lined up for tonight. Former TNT Champion Miro has not appeared on AEW programming since last year’s Full Gear as he was recovering from injury and pursuing some acting opportunities (one of which recently had its trailer drop). But his wife CJ Perry (fka Lana) suddenly got people’s attention on Wednesday afternoon by tweeting out, “Suddenly want to go see #AEW tonight from some reason.” This led to immediate speculation about the return of “The Redeemer.”

The Bulgarian star saw his popularity explode in AEW in 2021 thanks to a character change and a dominant run as TNT Championship. Said title has waned in prestige since then, due in large party to the much-maligned recent program involving Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti and the Men of the Year. The company seemed to finally put the feud to bed at Double or Nothing by having Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and Paige Van Zant beat Guevara, Frankie Kazarian and Tay Conti in a six-person tag match. The win meant that Guevara and Kazarian could no longer challenge for the TNT title as long as Sky holds it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Suddenly want to go see #AEW tonight from some reason. 🤔 — CJ Perry (@TheCJPerry) June 1, 2022

Sky teased a title defense against Dante Martin this week, but AEW has yet to confirm it for tonight’s episode. Here’s what the card looks like as of now:

CM Punk & FTR vs. Max Caster & The Gunn Club

Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy and Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks, reDRagon and Hikuleo

Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

Wardlow vs. JD Drake

MJF Promo

Johnny Elite vs. TBA

Do you think Miro immediately goes back to chasing the TNT Championship as soon as he returns? Should he take things a step further and turn his attention to CM Punk and the AEW World Championship? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

This story is developing…