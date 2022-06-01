AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF Update, Two Injuries Confirmed, CM Punk’s First Match as Champion (Update)

AEW Dynamite makes its California debut tonight at the Kia Forum in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California. Given that it’s the first episode since Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, it looks like the company is pulling out all the stops to load up the card. The headliner will see CM Punk in action for the first time since winning the AEW World Championship as he teams with FTR to take on Max Caster and the Gunn Club. Punk, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler all celebrated in the ring on Sunday night after the show went off the air.

Surprisingly, the episode will also feature comments from MJF. Friedman was seemingly written off AEW TV on Sunday night by getting squashed by Wardlow and carried out on a stretcher, which was followed by Tony Khan declining to comment on all of the drama that surrounded MJF throughout the weekend. Friedman is reportedly set to meet with Khan today to discuss his contract situation, something the young star hasn’t been afraid to speak about publicly in recent months.

During Double or Nothing, the company announced that The Undisputed Elite would be taking on The Hardys, Jurassic Express and Christian Cage in a 10-man tag match during Dynamite. Both Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole were pulled from the match as Khan later confirmed both had suffered injuries. They’ve since been replaced by Darby Allin and Bullet Club’s Hikuleo.

Cole’s injury seems to have come from some point during the Owen Hart Cup final against Samoa Joe. Meanwhile, Hardy is reportedly still hurting from his match with Allin several weeks ago and looked noticeably sluggish in the Hardys’ match with The Young Bucks on Sunday. Check out the rest of the card below.

CM Punk and FTR vs. Max Caster and Gunn Club

The Young Bucks, reDRagon and Hikuleo vs. Jurassic Express, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy and Darby Allin

Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm

Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia

MJF Comments

Wardlow’s first night on the AEW roster

Johnny Elite vs. TBA

AEW returns to pay-per-view on June 26 with the Forbidden Door event, the company’s first crossover with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The sold-out show will take place at the United Center in Chicago.

Update: AEW announced Johnny Elite will be back on this week’s episode and has an “open contract” to wrestle anyone on the AEW roster. The company has yet to announce if he’s signed a full-time deal.