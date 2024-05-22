AEW Dynamite Preview: Double or Nothing Go Home, Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland in Action

All Elite Wrestling is inches away from its signature show. This weekend, AEW presents AEW Double or Nothing, the sixth edition of the pay-per-view that launched the company back in 2019. This year's AEW Double or Nothing has been built around The Elite's anarchic takeover of AEW, as the quartet of AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry have seized control of AEW operations after attacking AEW President Tony Khan this past April. There has been nearly universal pushback from the AEW roster, and a unit comprised of FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin have assembled to take the fight directly to The Elite.

Bryan Danielson Battles Satnam Singh

Days before the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing, a core piece of Team AEW finds himself in a David vs. Goliath battle. Bryan Danielson is set to take on Satnam Singh. This is just the seven-footer's third singles match of his career and is his first one-on-one contest on AEW TV.

This will also be Danielson's first singles contest since his instant classic against Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty. That match left Danielson fairly banged up, as the storyline injury ending to it preceded a legitimate injury scare from moments prior.

Swerve Strickland Rekindles Rivalry

The AEW World Champion squares off with a familiar face on AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of his title defense against Christian Cage, Swerve Strickland takes on Nick Wayne in singles action. This is the fourth singles match between Swerve and Wayne, as the two had a rivalry in their hometown promotion, DEFY Wrestling, in 2022. Swerve was also Wayne's first AEW opponent, defeating the 18-year-old in his AEW debut in July 2023.

Double or Nothing Go Home

Elsewhere on AEW Dynamite are numerous matches and segments that serve as the final set up to Sunday's pay-per-view. FTW Champion Chris Jericho will find out his AEW Double or Nothing opponent after a three-way No.1 Contender's Match takes place. Kyle O'Reilly defends AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland's honor in a singles bout against Malakai Black. Will Ospreay and Orange Cassidy unite to battle their individual rivals AEW International Champion Roderick Strong and Trent Beretta in tag action.

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS. The full card can be seen below...