AEW Dynamite Preview: Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho, Two Championship Matches, MJF Appears

All Elite Wrestling's once distant road to AEW Double or Nothing has reached its halfway point. With fallout from AEW Revolution mostly in the rear view but the company's next pay-per-view still six weeks away, AEW has put an emphasis on televised feuds that could very well be resolved well before AEW Double or Nothing but also have the potential to extend to the Las Vegas-based event. One rivalry that began brewing last week comes in the form of Chris Jericho vs. Keith Lee. The Limitless One confronted The Ocho in a backstage segment which set up an in-ring clash between the two that will go down tonight. If Lee scores a decisive victory, look for him to move on to bigger and better things, but if Jericho escapes with a sly W, this could be Chapter 1 of Jericho's next odyssey-length feud.

Another singles bout goes down between Swerve Strickland and Darby Allin. Swerve recently merged his Mogul Affiliates faction with ROH unit The Embassy and is targeting Allin, executing an attack on him on this past Friday's AEW Rampage. Swerve vs. Allin reignites the two's white-hot rivalry from their DEFY Wrestling days, as they had a critically-acclaimed blood feud in the Seattle-based promotion in the late 2010s.

Gold is also up for grabs on tonight's AEW Dynamite. AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews while TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs puts his title on the line against Milwaukee native Silas Young.

While no clear parameters for his segment have been set, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman's "presence is mandatory" on AEW Dynamite. MJF is in the middle of a four pillars feud with the aforementioned Allin, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and Sammy Guevara. His segment last week was interrupted by Perry before Guevara taunted MJF by hoisting his title. If Allin leaves his match against Swerve relatively unscathed, look for him to get in Friedman's face this week.

Two tag bouts are also scheduled, with both advancing faction warfare feuds. The Outcasts' Ruby Soho and Toni Storm battle "AEW originals" Riho and Skye Blue while the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli face The Elite's Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa.

Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho

Swerve Strickland vs. Darby Allin

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

AEW TNT Championship: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Silas Young

MJF's "presence is mandatory" in Milwaukee

Ruby Soho and Toni Storm vs. Riho and Skye Blue

Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa

AEW Dynamite goes down at 8 PM ET on TBS.