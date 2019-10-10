AEW Dynamite: Private Party Pull Off a Massive Upset Over The Young Bucks, Advance in AEW Tag Title Tournament

Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen, better known as Private Party, pulled over a monumental upset victory in the opening match of AEW Dynamite this week when they beat the Young Bucks in the first match of the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament. The Bucks seemed to have the win in hand when Matt Jackson hoisted Quen up for the Meltzer Driver, but Kassidy tripped Nick Jackson as he tried to jump off the ropes.

This gave Quen a chance to roll up Matt for the victory. The team will face the winner of Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express (which takes place next week) on the Oct. 23 episode of Dynamite. The first AEW World Tag Team Champions will be crowned on the Oct. 30