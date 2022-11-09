AEW Dynamite Preview: Saraya's Announcement, Bryan Danielson in Action, MJF Returns

All Elite Wrestling stops in Boston tonight en route to AEW Full Gear. The promotion is just under two weeks away from producing its final pay-per-view of 2022, and with only four matches announced thus far, tonight's AEW Dynamite will likely shape out that upcoming card further.

The Blackpool Combat Club's war with the Jericho Appreciation Society continues as Bryan Danielson battles Sammy Guevara in a two out of three falls match. Danielson is fresh off a singles victory over Guevara and looks to gain momentum as he approaches his Ring of Honor World Title four-way contest at AEW Full Gear.

Both AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Maxwell Jacob Friedman will get the chance to speak tonight. Friedman is scheduled to challenge Moxley for AEW's top prize at AEW Full Gear. This will be Friedman's first AEW appearance since The Firm turned on him two weeks ago. While that attack seemed to indicate that a babyface turn is in store for MJF, the Salt of the Earth's history casts doubt on the sincerity of his actions.

The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament kicks off with a first-round match between Eddie Kingston and Ethan Page. Page recently made his aspirations for gold clear, while Kingston has sought the AEW World Championship since AEW Full Gear 2020 when he unsuccessfully challenged Moxley for the strap.

In the women's division, Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Saraya will finally meet face-to-face. The two were scheduled to have a sit-down interview together last week, but Baker was a no show. Saraya teased that she has "one more doctor" that she needs to speak with regarding an in-ring return, meaning that the former WWE Divas Champion could announce her comeback match as early as tonight.

Elsewhere on the card, eight-man tag action goes down with AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed teaming with ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to wrestle Swerve in Our Glory and the Gunn Club. Another singles contest tonight comes in the form of Skye Blue taking on upcoming Interim AEW Women's Title challenger Jamie Hayter.

Don't miss #AEWDynamite LIVE from Boston, MA TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork!

You can check out the full line-up below:

Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a best of three falls match

Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn in an eight-man tag match

Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament first-round match.

Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley speaks

MJF speaks

Britt Baker and Saraya meet face-to-face in a segment conducted by Tony Schiavone

