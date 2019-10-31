AEW Dynamite: SCU Crowned First AEW World Tag Team Champions

All Elite Wrestling crowned the first AEW World Tag Team Champions on this week’s AEW Dynamite, as Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky of SoCal Uncensored defeated Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix (the Lucha Brothers) in shocking fashion. Late in the match Pentagon powerbombed Kazarian through an announce table, turning the match into a two-on-one affair. Minutes later the two luchadores then set up for their Package Piledrive-Diving Stomp finisher onto Sky, only for Kazarian to run in and push Fenix off the top rope. Amid the confusion Sky rolled up Pentagon and scored the pin.

The rivalry between SCU and the Lucha Bros. kicked off at the start of the tournament, when the two heels attacked SCU before their first-round match and hit Christopher Daniels with a Package Piledriver on the steel entrance ramp. Sky, who had initially decided to let Daniels and Kazarian represent the trio in the tournament, had to wrestle in street clothes and one shoe but managed to help the team advance against The Best Friends. The two veterans then beat The Dark Order the following week via their S-C-You Later finisher.