Watch: AEW Fan Attempts to Fight Security Guards at United Center During Forbidden Door

AEW's Forbidden Door pay-per-view had violence both in and out of the ring on Sunday night. A loud chant of "You F—ed Up!" chant started ringing throughout the arena early into the main event between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi, but it wasn't because of anything that happened in the ring. Numerous videos have revealed that a fan was being escorted out of the arena by security guards, but the fan started throwing punches once he was escorted to the top of a staircase. One of the guards returned with a few strikes before the fan was taken away.

No arrests were made nor police reports filed as a result of the incident. It was also not addressed during the post-show press conference.

@GrittyUrbanSaga this is why the fans chanted you f'd up last night https://t.co/PIfr8gcxqd — Ringmaster Mike Groff (@ringmaster_mike) June 27, 2022

Fan got ejected, whailed on the security dude head then caught a 3 piece 😭 #AEW #ForbiddsnDoor pic.twitter.com/FL2Wwu7XJL — nick (@HEELMitchell) June 27, 2022

Below are the results from Forbidden Door, which ended with Moxley being crowned as the new interim AEW World Champion. AEW returns to pay-per-view on Sept. 4 with the All Out event.

(Buy-In) Bishamon def. The Factory

(Buy-In) Lance Archer def. Nick Comoroto

(Buy-In) Swerve in Our Glory def. Suzuki-gun

(Buy-In) Max Caster & Gunn Club def. NJPW LA Dojo

Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara & Minoru Suzuki def. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino & Wheeler Yuta (Blood and Guts Advantage Match)

IWGP and ROH World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. Roppongi Vice, United Empire

AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa def. Toni Storm

IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Jay White def. Adam Cole, Kazuchika Okda, Hangman Page

AEW President Tony Khan mentioned in a media conference call prior to Sunday's show that he has entertained the idea of making one of AEW's pay-per-views a two-night event in the future. He compared it to what WWE and New Japan have been doing with WrestleMania and Wrestle Kingdom in recent years.

"WWE had an interesting approach to it to be honest, I don't think it's something anybody in AEW besides me has ever entertained, but I see it's not only lucrative business-wise but there are so many stars in AEW and frankly, there too. They thought they had enough people to do two nights of show. And now Wrestle Kingdom has gone to two nights. We've never done anything like that, but you've all told me that I try to pack a lot in four hours-plus in a pay-per-view. There's so many people, it's hard to do," Khan said.