AEW Fans Praise the Fyter Fest Main Event Between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy

The second night of AEW's Fyter Fest event closed with an instant classic between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. Jericho hyped up the bout as days before the show as outstanding, and it actually wound up living up to its expectations. Throughout the match Cassidy hit Jericho with a barrage of shockingly agile offense, while "Le Champion" could do little more than cheat, get interference from Satana & Ortiz and work over Cassidy's back to try and set up the Walls of Jericho. The bout ended with Cassidy going for his Superman Punch, only for Jericho to counter with a Judas Effect and pick up the win.

