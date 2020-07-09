AEW Fans Praise the Fyter Fest Main Event Between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy
The second night of AEW's Fyter Fest event closed with an instant classic between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. Jericho hyped up the bout as days before the show as outstanding, and it actually wound up living up to its expectations. Throughout the match Cassidy hit Jericho with a barrage of shockingly agile offense, while "Le Champion" could do little more than cheat, get interference from Satana & Ortiz and work over Cassidy's back to try and set up the Walls of Jericho. The bout ended with Cassidy going for his Superman Punch, only for Jericho to counter with a Judas Effect and pick up the win.
What did you think of the match? Let us know in the list below and check out some of the fans' reactions!
This is absolutely WILD @orangecassidy @IAmJericho #AEWDynamite #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/I3Cx3vewJb— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 9, 2020
Meryl Approved
The Judas Effect while Orange went for the Superman punch ends Orange Cassidy but what a damn match between them two he’ll of a main event! pic.twitter.com/WiR2TqTBaM— A-E-W (Dub) (@AEWDUB) July 9, 2020
You Aint Wrong
Orange Cassidy vs Jericho is gonna make some top 10 lists.— Smark to Death (@smarktodeath) July 9, 2020
Big Props From The Boss
Chris Jericho v. @orangecassidy is one of the best main events you’ll ever see on TV for free. It’s on #AEWDynamite right now on TNT!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2020
Facts
Orange Cassidy has proven once again that he can hang with the best in AEW. #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/lvfVK31ytL— EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) July 9, 2020
What a Show!
MY GOD what a show. What a series of incredible matches.
I am SO F'ING HAPPY AEW exists! That we could get this hyped, this passionate, and lose our voices on a Wednesday night with TNT is goddamn AMAZING.
WHAT A SHOW!!!!! #AEWDYNAMITE— 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@PhoenixAEW) July 9, 2020
Not Just the Pockets Guy
Chris Jericho defeats Orange Cassidy in a FANTASTIC match.
The match exceeds expectations and proves several points.
1) Everything @IAmJericho touches turns to gold.
2) Orange Cassidy is WAAAY more than just the “pockets guy”#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/P9fyTVQ839— WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) July 9, 2020
Legit
Jericho put Orange Cassidy over. From this day onward Orange Cassidy is legit.#AEWDynamite #AEWFyterFest pic.twitter.com/zv8l8J8DzW— 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙎𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙚™职业摔跤现场 (@THEPWSCENE) July 9, 2020
