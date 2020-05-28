AEW Fans Shocked by FTR's Dynamite Debut

Two years after they first called out The Young Bucks on Twitter and less than two months after they were granted their WWE releases, The Revival — now known as FTR — officially arrived in All Elite Wrestling during this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. The pair drove down to ringside in a Ford truck and saved the Bucks from a sneak attack by The Butcher and The Blade, then walked off when Matt and Nick Jackson could shake their hands. Considering how highly regarded the former NXT, Raw and SmackDown tag team champions were for their in-ring school, AEW fans were thrilled to see that they'd be joining the ranks of AEW's stacked tag team division.

Check out some of the reactions in the list below!