AEW Fans Shocked by FTR's Dynamite Debut
Two years after they first called out The Young Bucks on Twitter and less than two months after they were granted their WWE releases, The Revival — now known as FTR — officially arrived in All Elite Wrestling during this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. The pair drove down to ringside in a Ford truck and saved the Bucks from a sneak attack by The Butcher and The Blade, then walked off when Matt and Nick Jackson could shake their hands. Considering how highly regarded the former NXT, Raw and SmackDown tag team champions were for their in-ring school, AEW fans were thrilled to see that they'd be joining the ranks of AEW's stacked tag team division.
Check out some of the reactions in the list below!
Say Yeah!
A couple of Top Guys have turned up in #AEW SAY YEAH!! #AEWDynamite #FTR pic.twitter.com/1JkxxuxXbn— Straight Edge Wrestling (@SEW_Podcast) May 28, 2020
Top Guys
People.... SAY YEAH!!! Shatter Machine!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/HcXSQMxCpY— “The Simple CaveMan of NoDQ” Noah Foster (@nfoster1916) May 28, 2020
They Go Hard...
OMG THERE HERE!! SAY YEAH!!! pic.twitter.com/kSuuvZhiEw— Exposed Turnbuckle Media (@ExposedTMedia) May 28, 2020
Hmmm....
AND THERE THEY ARE!!!! #FTR HAVE ARRIVED!!!! #AEWDynamite
Right after the...BUTCHER AND BLADE?! They actually helped the BUCKS but they walked away from a handshake 🤝
Interesting...— The IWC Messiah (@JDfromNY206) May 28, 2020
Cody, Run!
ITS FKIN FTR!!!!!!!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/c3hnADh7jt— R.Dream (@WWERDream1) May 28, 2020
Years in the Making
2 years later #AEWDynamite #FTR pic.twitter.com/nzJQjvCxjs— Wrestlelamia (@wrestlelamia) May 28, 2020
Soon...
HOLY MOLY. IT IS HAPPENING. THE FACE OFF.
BUCKS. FTR. #AEW #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT #ImWithAEW pic.twitter.com/QBT510KCdO— Tiffany Castagna (@AllEliteTiffany) May 28, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.