Watch: The Revival, Now Known as FTR, Arrive on AEW Dynamite

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, formerly known as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival, officially made their debuts for All Elite Wrestling during this week's episode of Dynamite. After winning a six-man tag match alongside Matt Hardy, The Young Bucks were attacked by The Butcher and The Blade in a sneak attack. Suddenly the former NXT, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions hit the ring and, after teasing a heelish attack, jumped Butcher and Blade. They teased shaking hands with Matt and Nick Jackson, only to walk away back through the crowd.

Check out the highlights from their arrival in the video below:

The pair had initially asked for their releases from WWE back in January 2019, but weren't granted them until early April. And unlike most of the talent that was released that month, they didn't have a 90-day no-compete clause keeping them from jumping to another promotion. The pair had already been teasing an appearance via Being The Elite, and explained their departure during an interview with Chris Jericho.

"We're still adamant that long-term, there just isn't enough attention paid to the tag team division, because there are, so, so many good tag teams there all the time that I think could contribute so much more," Wheeler explained.

"We knew all along that there was never going to be a push for real tag teams, for whatever reason," Harwood said. "I don't know what it is, but if you are in the tag team division and you're two singles guys thrown together you've got a much better chance of being featured than if you're a standard tag team that look the same and work the same."

At the time the pair kept coy on where they wanted to go next, and listed potential opponents from New Japan, Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor before directly mentioning The Young Bucks.

"We aren't in any kind of rush to make any decision," Harwood said. There are so many tag teams out there that we want to work with from Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, AEW obviously, and New Japan. And not saying that all those guys are going to want us, but that's just our goal."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.